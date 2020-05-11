KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Warbirds are planning a salute for frontline workers just days after the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over the region to do the same.

The Warbirds took off from the Region of Waterloo International Airport at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday as they began their flyovers of Waterloo Region and Guelph.

A tweet from the organization shows the T-33 flyover passed over a number of long-term care and retirement homes in the region, as well as first responder branches, our three local hospitals and Grand River Hospital's Freeport campus.

"While the sentiment of our flyover includes all locations and townships, the limitation of our jet's flight time does not permit reaching everyone," the tweet explains.

The Waterloo Region flyover started over Waterloo before passing over Kitchener and then looping through Cambridge.

A number of Guelph retirement and long-term care homes got a flyover from the Harvard, as did paramedic and fire services and Guelph General Hospital.

In Guelph, the flyover went south-to-north.

Eyes to the skies tomorrow starting at 11:30 AM for our T-33 & Harvard flyovers saluting healthcare workers, first responders, essential personnel, & MCpl Matthew Cousins. Please #StayAtHome to watch & be sure to tag us in any photos! Any updates or changes will be shared here. pic.twitter.com/AciLZsX0b5 — Waterloo Warbirds (@WaterlooWarbird) May 11, 2020

Half an hour to go until takeoff! Keep your eyes and ears open, K-W and Guelph! https://t.co/i7hKET4tD5 — Waterloo Warbirds (@WaterlooWarbird) May 12, 2020

"We invite you to watch from your yards and respect all Ontario Public Health directives for social distancing," the post reads.

"We ask that you do not travel to the airport or any public sites to watch the flyovers as the health and safety of our community is our top priority."

The flights—including takeoff time and flight paths—were dependent on weather, but went ahead as scheduled.

On Saturday the CF Snowbirds were delayed on their cross-country tour because of weather conditions in Waterloo Region.

Visibility issues delayed the planes a day, forcing them to pass over on Sunday, instead.