Chase Banger

Digital Content Producer

Chase studied English at the University of Waterloo before attending Conestoga College for the Broadcast Television program.

In between, he worked as a communications coordinator for the Melbourne, Australia-based charity Co-Ground, a social enterprise that raises money for education projects in Vanuatu.

Chase joined the CTV Kitchener team in early 2018 as a multimedia journalist. He took over as the digital content producer in September of that year.

Since, he has covered stories such as the house explosion on Sprucedale Crescent, charges laid against the mother of Kaden Young, the closing of such local manufacturing heavyweights as Erwin Hymer North America and Krauss Flooring, and a pair of elections.

He's also covered such ongoing issues as consumption and treatment sites in the region, the beginning of the region's Ion light rail system and a number of fun-hearted pop culture pieces.

Born and raised in Kitchener, Chase is passionate about covering stories that impact people's everyday lives in the community.

Outside of work, he enjoys canoeing, camping and trying to find Waterloo Region's best falafel.