With the New Democratic Party’s proportion of seats at Queen’s Park likely reaching its highest level since 1990, perhaps it’s no surprise that one of those seats will be occupied by Catherine Fife.

After all, the voters of Waterloo elected her to office in 2012, knowing she would be part of a third-place party. They did it again in 2014, when the NDP caucus remained small.

As NDP fortunes surged across Ontario on Thursday, Fife quickly emerged as one of their safest stalwarts.

The party’s critic on a number of high-profile files – including finance for more than two years and LGBTQ issues most recently, Fife is a former public school board trustee. Her work at Queen’s Park has included legislation to give police more powers to investigating missing persons cases and to protect children who suffer concussions while playing sports.

As of 9:14 p.m., Fife had 49.1 per cent of the vote, compared to 32.8 per cent for Dan Weber of the Progressive Conservatives and 12.2 for Dorothy McCabe of the Liberals.

Zdravko Gunjevic and Andrew Allison had garnered 4.8 per cent and 1 per cent of the votes for the Green and Libertarian parties respectively. Five of 68 polls were reporting.

In 2014, Fife received 37.4 per cent of the vote, followed by Liberal challenger Jamie Burton at 30.1 per cent and PC candidate Tracey Weiler at 26.3 per cent.

