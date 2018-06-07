

Rural ridings with long histories of sending Progressive Conservative politicians to Queen’s Park appear to be doing just that.

Ernie Hardeman has been declared the winner in Oxford, a riding he has held since 1995.

As of 9:17 p.m., Hardeman had 53.7 per cent of the vote, compared to 31 per cent for NDP challenger Tara King and 7.7 per cent for Liberal aspirant James Howard. Twenty-seven of 71 polls were reporting.

In Perth-Wellington, where PC incumbent Randy Pettapiece picked up narrow victories in 2011 and 2014, his winning margin appeared to have increased.

With 10 of 59 polls reporting as of 9:18 p.m., Pettapiece had 55.2 per cent of the vote, compared to 26.7 per cent for Michael O’Brien of the NDP and 9.6 per cent for Brendan Knight of the Libreals.

Pettapiece has been an advocate for a number of significant local issues, including the proposed closure of the Hillside Manor long-term care home, which was rejected late last year.

The voters of Wellington-Halton Hills voted to return one of the longest-serving MPPs in the province to Queen’s Park, electing Ted Arnott for an eighth term.

Arnott has represented a variety of ridings incorporating parts of Wellington County since 1990, and has been an advocate for the community on issues including the now-on-the-books bypass of Highway 6 in Morriston.

Although riding boundaries have shifted, it is possible to trace a rough history of Wellington-Halton Hills that shows it voting PC in every election dating back to 1951.

Arnott had 51.6 per cent of the vote as of 9:19 p.m. Diane Ballantyne of the NDP had 25 per cent, and Jon Hurst of the Liberals had 12.8 per cent. Seven of 57 polls were reporting.

