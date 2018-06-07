

What was expected to be one of the closest electoral races in southern Ontario more or less lived up to its billing.

In the end, it was Belinda Karahalios of the Progressive Conservatives who eked out a victory over incumbent Liberal MPP Kathryn McGarry and NDP challenger Marjorie Knight.

Forty-five of 76 polls were reporting as of 9:59 p.m., when the riding was declared for Karahalios. She had 37.2 per cent of the vote, while Knight was on 31.8 per cent and McGarry on 23.4 per cent.

Also running in the riding were Green candidate Michelle Braniff and Allan Dettweiler of the Libertarians.

McGarry, who served in a variety of cabinet roles including most recently as transportation minister, was the first Liberal to win in Cambridge since the riding’s creation in 1975.

She won the riding in 2014 with 39 per cent of the vote. The PCs garnered 32.6 per cent support during that election, with the NDP picking up 21.6 per cent.

