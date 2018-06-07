

CTV Kitchener





A large number of progressive-minded voters across Ontario switched their votes from Liberal to NDP during Thursday’s election, and that trend was felt noticeably in Kitchener Centre.

The urban riding, which had voted for the party that went on to form government in every election for more than 30 years, sent Laura Mae Lindo to Queen’s Park as its first NDP MPP since Will Ferguson left office in 1995.

Lindo, the director of diversity and equity at Wilfrid Laurier University, replaces one-term incumbent and former CTV Kitchener broadcaster Daiene Vernile.

Lindo had 42.3 per cent of the local vote to PC challenger Mary Henein Thorn's 27 per cent and Vernile’s 22 per cent as of 9:29 p.m.

They followed by Stacey Danckert of the Greens at 6.9 per cent, Jason Erb of the Libertarians at 0.8 per cent, Chris Carr of the None of the Above Party at 0.7 per cent and Martin Suter of the Communists at 0.2 per cent. Eleven of 66 polls were reporting.

Vernile won the riding handily in 2014, receiving 18,472 votes compared to 11,550 for her closest challenger, Wayne Wettlaufer of the PCs.