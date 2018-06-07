

For the first time in history, a Green Party MPP has been elected to Queen’s Park.

With 46.1 per cent of the vote as of 9:21 p.m., Green leader Mike Schreiner had been declared the winner of the Guelph riding.

The victory does not afford the Greens all the benefits of the three major parties, as eight seats are needed for official party status in the legislature. However, it does represent the first non-Liberal, PC or NDP candidate to win a seat at Queen’s Park since 1995.

Trailing behind Schreiner with 19 of 80 polls reporting were NDP candidate Agnieszka Mlynarz, Ray Ferraro of the Progressive Conservatives and Liberal Sly Castaldi.

Further back on the ballot were Communist candidate Juanita Burnett, Thomas Mooney of the Ontario Party, Libertarian candidate Michael Riehl, and Paul Taylor, who ran under the banner of the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.

Paving the way for Schreiner’s victory was the retirement of incumbent Liberal MPP Liz Sandals, who had represented the area since 2003.

In 2014, Sandals received a commanding 41.5 per cent of the vote – more than double the total number of ballots cast for any other candidate. Schreiner was in a tight three-way race with the PC and NDP candidates for second place.

Schreiner’s victory marked the first time in more than 30 years that Guelph voters had selected a candidate from a party that did not go on to form the government.