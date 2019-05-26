Featured
Vigil held for man killed in Guelph crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 5:46PM EDT
Family and friends gathered in Guelph Sunday night to honour the memory of Dallas Campbell.
On May 18, the 20-year-old was killed in a crash at the intersection of Wellington Street and Imperial Road.
His 23-year-old passenger, Ashley Lauzon, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“I have a collapsed lung,” she told CTV Friday. “I have a few broken ribs and a spinal injury. I have a neck brace on.”
Lauzon says she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash.
Campbell’s family says they want him to be remembered as a “heartwarming, loving and loving guy.”
Both families spoke out about the crash in hopes that it serves as a warning to other drivers.
“We don’t need to lose any more young lives,” says Campbell’s aunt Kelly Timbers.
The vigil began at 5 p.m. at the site of the crash.
Organizers say they're setting off fireworks followed by a balloon release.