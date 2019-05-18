

CTV Kitchener





A man was pronounced dead on scene of a single-vehicle crash that happened in Guelph in the early-morning hours Saturday.

Police say the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wellington St. West at Imperial Rd. South.

A woman was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police add that the impact of the vehicle hitting the pole was so forceful it split the car in half.

The cause of the collision is being investigated, but police say speed was one of the factors.

"We encourage people to make sure they slow down, take their time, pay attention to their surroundings, and obey the rules of the road too," said Andrew Goody of Guelph Police Service.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released.

Cathy Park has been working at the nearby Pioneer Gas Station for 17 years and says she rarely sees people going the listed speed limit of 60 km/h.

"I've seen a lot of accidents," she said. "But I've never seen one like this before.

“Looking at the pictures, it’s heartbreaking, but I think people need to see this, because this is what speed can do to a person’s life.”

Witnesses are being asked to contact Guelph police.