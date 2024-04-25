Former Kitchener doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients makes brief court appearance as marathon trial continues
The trial for former neurologist Jeffrey (Scott) Sloka began two and a half years ago, and it remains unclear when there may be a verdict.
Sloka is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of his female patients.
His trial, by judge alone, began in September 2021. Sloka pleaded not guilty to 63 counts of sexual assault.
There were a number of breaks between scheduled dates. Some charges were dropped during the course of the trial. When Sloka began his testimony in August 2023, he was facing 50 counts of sexual assault.
Court heard testimony from Sloka’s former patients, all women who saw him at his private neurology practice at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital.
Patients described receiving breast exams, vaginal exams, or exams while inappropriately draped or completely naked.
The Crown also called an expert witness to speak on the standards for neurological care. Dr. Vera Bril told court that vaginal exams, for instance, are “far outside our standard of practice.”
In August 2023, Sloka took the stand in his own defense, saying he had reasons for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on his patients.
The Crown and defence are now making their submissions to the judge, Justice Craig Parry. Sloka made a brief court appearance Thursday to discuss next steps in the case.
His lawyer, David Humphrey, says the crown has prepared approximately 1,400 pages in written submissions. The defence is in the process of preparing theirs, but says given the volume of the Crown’s submissions, it will take some time.
Sloka will return to court on May 30 for an update on where the process stands.
If you are a victim of sexual assault, help is available. The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region's 24-hour support line can be reached at 519-741-8633
