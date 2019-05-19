

CTV Kitchener





The family of a young man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Guelph is reeling.

Dallas Campbell, 20, was identified as the deceased in a Saturday morning collision on Wellington Street and Imperial Road.

A woman passenger was airlifted from the crash and remains in Hamilton Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Back at the scene, friends and family have been laying flowers and heartfelt messages down for Campbell.

“He had a rough life,” said Campbell’s Aunt Kelly Timbers. “He went through a lot.”

She says that he lost his mother ten years ago and his father not even a year later.

“He had a rough go with that. He was so lost,” Timbers said. “This happening is really tragic.”

Campbell’s cousin Trisha says he always put family first.

“I was once on a bad path,” she said. “He carried me out of it.”

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. His family says they hope it will set an example for others.

"This is what your family will go through if it happens to you,” said Timbers. “We don’t need to lose any more young lives.”

“I would like him to be remembered as that heartwarming, loving, caring guy,” said Trisha. “You know he’d take his shirt off his back for anyone. He wasn’t what his past was.”