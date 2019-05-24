

CTV Kitchener





Less than one week since a serious crash that left one person dead, a passenger from the vehicle is recovering well.

Ashley Luzon was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday at Wellington Street and Imperial Road in Guelph. She was airlifted to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

“The first time I saw her was when she was airlifted to Hamilton and it was horrible, horrible when I saw her,” says her mother, Nicole Walker.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Dallas Campbell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was split in two, spread across the intersection. Police say that speed was definitely a factor.

Walker says she’s angry that a life was lost in a crash that could have been avoided.

It happened not far from her home. She was first told that Ashley was involved in a minor accident nearby; when she went down the street for a coffee, she saw the crash for the first time.

“I went up the same night, the same morning,” she explains. “We had to wait probably an hour to see her, then when we saw her it was gross. I couldn’t stay in the room, I couldn’t stay in the room with her. It was horrible.”

Walker says her daughter is back to her old self, walking, talking and alert. She has a broken bone at the base of her neck, fractures and a cut on her head. She'll need to see a spinal surgeon at some point.

Flowers and stuffed animals lay at the scene in memory of Campbell.