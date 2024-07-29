Timeline of Waterloo Region’s plan to purchase Wilmot Township properties

In early March, a group of landowners in Wilmot Township discovered the Region of Waterloo wanted to purchase 770 acres of land for, what it called, future “shovel-ready projects” that would “secure thousands of new jobs and bring billions of dollars of investment” to the local economy.

Since then, the region has been met with some push back from farmers and landowners, saying there are still many unanswered questions about the plan to purchase the land between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road.

Here’s a timeline of CTV News’ reporting:

March 22: Landowners find out Region of Waterloo is looking to purchase 770 acres of land across six different farm properties between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road.

Landowners say they feel blindsided by the potential sale, reporting that they did not receive official expropriation documents. The group also expressed their concerns over the disruption it could cause to both farmers and the community.

“The Region of Waterloo and Wilmot Township are partnering on land readiness to create shovel-ready sites to attract economic investments and create jobs. Land assembly is underway to create shovel-ready sites for large-scale economic investment to further support Waterloo Region’s economic vitality as it grows to one million residents by 2050,” the region said in an email to CTV News.

March 26: Farmers were told to sell their land or face possible expropriation by the Region of Waterloo.

A representative for the property owners and concerned citizens spoke to Wilmot Township councillors at a meeting on March 25.

Around 200 people were there in person and another 300 attended online.

Alfred Lowrick, a spokesperson for the landowners, told council that farmers feel there should be more consultation throughout process, and don’t believe the area is the right location for a future development.

Catherine Fife, Waterloo’s Member of Provincial Parliament, told CTV News she had written a letter to Premier Doug Ford and the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, calling for more transparency and public consultation

A statement from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs read: "Questions regarding Wilmot Township are best directed to the municipality and the Region of Waterloo. We are taking a balanced approach to ensure that agriculture continues to thrive, while addressing the need to support rural economic growth."

March 27: Officials with the Ontario Farmland Trust call for more transparency and accountability surrounding the plan to purchase the 770 acres of land.

April 3: Regional chair, Karen Redman, addresses the region’s plan to acquire the farmland in an email to concerned citizens.

The letter, sent from the Region of Waterloo chair’s email address to members of Nith Valley EcoBoosters, was then forwarded to CTV News. It said the region remains committed to balancing “the protection of our natural environment with facilitating economic opportunities to support a high quality of life for residents.”

April 4: Farmers in Wilmot Township say no updates have been shared with them from the region and begin their seeding process.

Landowners confirm that they have secured a lawyer on retainer to represent them if needed.

April 5: A group of business leaders weigh in on the Region of Waterloo’s proposal to buy farmland, saying they are in favour of the plan.

April 10: Wilmot council responds to community concern over the region’s proposed acquisition of farmland.

April 11: Premier Doug Ford addresses Wilmot land acquisition.

He said the Region of Waterloo’s plan to buy a large tract of farmland in Wilmot for an unidentified industrial project is part of a broader provincial strategy to ready sites for development, but one aspect of the proposed deal “doesn’t sit well” with him.

April 17: The leader of the Ontario NDP announces they will be hosting their own town hall to address the Wilmot Township farmland fiasco.

April 19: Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles hosts a town hall where she calls the controversial land acquisition “eerily similar” to the Greenbelt scandal.

April 22: A Wilmot Township community member sends a letter to the township asking for the creation of an “Agricultural Advisory Committee” to close the gap between council and farmers.

April 25: Families of farmers share their concerns about farm operations, saying they would be significantly impacted if the region goes ahead with the land assembly project.

April 26: Ontario’s Minister of Economic Investment, Job Creation and Trade says a number of companies have shown interest in a tract of land.

April 30: The local business community weighs in on the land dispute between the region and a group of Wilmot famers.

May 23: A group of protestors, worried about Waterloo Region’s efforts to buy or expropriate land in Wilmot Township, take their concerns to MPP Mike Harris.

June 12: Two Wilmot councillors show support for the farmers involved in the controversial turf war with the region.

June 19: Landowners protest at Region of Waterloo’s headquarters over Wilmot land deal.

June 21: Landowners hold first of two town halls to discuss the region targeting the six parcels of land.

July 10: Wilmot farmers say the Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation.

July 18: Waterloo Region reports that they’ve secured one third of Wilmot farmland property.

July 29: Questions are raised over the disappearance of crops from farmland bought by the region.