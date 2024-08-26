Protestors say they're 'unwilling' to go along with Wilmot farmland sale
Fight for Farmland wants Wilmot council to come away with one message after their protest Monday night.
“We’re asking the township, the council and the mayor to declare that Wilmot Township is an unwilling host,” said spokesperson Alfred Lowrick.
The citizen group has been vocal about its opposition to the sale of 770 acres of land between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road. Since the plan to purchase the land for future large-scale development was made public, farmers and their supporters have asked the township, the Region of Waterloo and politicians to reverse course.
“Doug Ford was very clear back in April that it shouldn’t be foisted on an unwilling community and our community has been doing everything possible to show that it’s an unwilling community,” explained Kevin Thomason, the vice-chair of the Grand River Environmental Network.
Lowrick and Thomason spoke to CTV News ahead of Monday night’s protest.
“Wilmot citizens, landowners and the population have made it very clear they’re unwilling,” Thomason said. “The township needs to come forward and state that they’re unwilling as well.”
In June, Fight For Farmland filed 21 freedom of information requests on the site selection process used by the region. Those requests were denied. The group made another freedom of information request, this time asking for an itemized list of assessments and surveys conducted by the region. That request was also denied.
“[Some] get the redacted document that’s all blacked out and everything like that,” Thomason said. “We’re not even getting that. We’re not even getting the name of the document.”
The region remains tight-lipped about their plans for the land, saying it can’t discuss real estate negotiations.
Provincial politicians and the region, meanwhile, have blamed each other for the secrecy surrounding the process.
“It’s pretty clear to us, straight from the beginning, that the province was funding it,” Lowrick alleges. “We knew all along. It’s been confirmed now.”
Fight For Farmland have another protest planned for the regional council meeting on Wednesday. The group said it plans to keep putting pressure on local politicians.
“It is what it is,” Lowrick explained. “We are here and I will be here for another year if I have to be.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigration minister says upcoming changes to permanent resident levels 'not cosmetic,' but 'significant'
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government is 'looking at a number of options' to re-evaluate permanent resident levels in Canada and says any upcoming changes will not be 'cosmetic' but 'significant.'
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
'Buyers are firmly in the driver's seat': It's a good time to buy a cottage in Canada, experts say
As the weather cools down across Canada, so too is the cottage market, with real estate experts saying now is the time to purchase that cottage you've had your eyes on.
Conservatives pledge to force Tom Clark testimony on $9M NYC condo purchase
Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett says his party will move a motion to force testimony from Canada's representative in New York if he does not appear at a Tuesday committee study into the purchase of a $9-million condo in Manhattan.
Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
London Drugs employee sentenced for stealing $2M in laptops, electronics from company
A 34-year-old London Drugs employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing approximately $2 million in merchandise from the company over the course of five years.
Mariah Carey's mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her 'heart is broken'
Mariah Carey's mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.
Liberal cabinet has 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling
Members of the Liberal government cabinet say they have 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling numbers and questions surrounding his leadership.
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.