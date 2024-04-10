Wilmot council responds to community concern over region’s land buy
Wilmot Township wants residents to know it’s not involved in the Region of Waterloo’s proposed acquisition of 770 acres of farm land in the township.
A statement was released Wednesday on behalf of Wilmot council and Mayor Natasha Salonen.
It said, in part: “Those negotiations, like all real estate transactions, take place one-on-one. The township is not, and should not, be involved directly in those discussions and subsequent transactions.”
Controversy and concern
The proposed deal to buy property between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road has been a contentious one.
Some local farmers and community members have rallied together to push back against the acquisition.
Other groups, like the Business and Economic Support Team of Waterloo Region (BESTWR), have advocated for the region’s plan to secure large parcels of shovel-ready land for development.
Regional Chair Karen Redman responded to community concerns in an email to an environmental advocacy group last week. In it, she said having available land is critical to securing future investment and jobs that support community growth.
The region has not said what it plans to do with the land.
Wilmot responds
Wednesday’s release from Wilmot’s mayor and council acknowledged that residents have a lot of unanswered questions about the purchase and the future of the property.
“As your government representatives at the local level, we continue to advocate on behalf of landowners, ensuring that the process is fair and equitable. To that end, the Township of Wilmot continues to bring the thoughts, opinions and concerns of landowners and Wilmot residents to the Region of Waterloo.”
The statement ended with council reminding residents that as they are not part of the deal they can only “provide updates on this matter when there is significant new information to share.”
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Justin Trudeau testifying at public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
developing 4 people in custody, multiple others reported injured after West Philadelphia shooting
Four people are in custody and multiple firearms have been recovered after a shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, two sources with knowledge of the incident told CNN.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
NDP says carbon price is not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy, backs Tory motion
The New Democrats say they will support a Conservative motion that calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised "emergency meeting" with the country's premiers.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
3 sons and grandchildren of top Hamas leader are killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Three sons and three grandchildren of Hamas ' top political leader were killed Wednesday by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, and the leader accused Israel of acting in 'the spirit of revenge and murder.'
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash
A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.
-
Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.
-
Thousands in London, Ont. come together for Eid al-Fitr
It is a special time for Muslims here at home and around the world, as Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Friends, families and faith leaders in London’s Muslim community gathered at the BMO Centre for prayers and celebration Wednesday.
Windsor
-
$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.
-
Two separate shooting incidents under investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after two separate shooting incidents.
-
252 charges handed out in Essex County OPP Easter weekend traffic blitz
Essex County OPP officers had a busy Easter long weekend on the road that resulted in 252 charges for drivers.
Barrie
-
Fire rips through tanker truck on Highway 11 in Muskoka
Firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke Tuesday night after a tanker truck went up in flames on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.
-
Students sent home early after fire breaks out in Barrie high school
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie were sent home and given the day off on Wednesday after the fire alarm sounded.
-
Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth
Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.
Northern Ontario
-
MPPs to debate bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic
A bill to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic is to be debated at Queen’s Park late Wednesday. According to the Ontario NDP, 200 advocates will fill the gallery to press Doug Ford’s conservative government to act.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
-
Despite errors, court upholds acquittal of North Bay man charged with assaulting police
Despite finding errors in the trial judge’s conclusions, an Ontario appeals court has upheld the acquittal of a North Bay man who was charged with assaulting a police officer.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
30 cats, owner living in 'unsafe condition' in eastern Ontario, OPP say
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says around 30 cats and their owner are being relocated to a safe place after finding them living in an “unsafe condition” inside a home in Champlain Township.
-
City committee approves new subdivisions in Kanata North, Stittsville
The City of Ottawa’s Planning and Housing Committee has approved zoning amendments to facilitate the development of new homes in Stittsville and Kanata North.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized in investigation into criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
New Ontario housing bill to eliminate parking requirements near transit
The Ontario government announced a slew of “targeted” housing changes on Wednesday that would allow developers to provide fewer parking spaces for buildings near rapid transit while exempting public post-secondary institutions from planning laws.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
-
It is now possible to recharge your OPUS card using your mobile phone in Montreal
A feature eagerly awaited by many public transit users in Greater Montreal is being rolled out on Wednesday: it is now possible to recharge your OPUS card using an application on your mobile phone.
Atlantic
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
SiRT looking for SUV driver following fatal February crash in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it is looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV following a fatal crash in Hammons Plains two months ago.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Children rescued from sexual exploitation; Four Manitoba men charged
The Manitoba RCMP has made four arrests and taken three kids out of unsafe situations following a child exploitation investigation last month.
-
Winnipeg ready for another year of Whiteout Street Parties outside Canada Life Centre
The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim’s tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
-
Calgary police seek missing seniors last spotted in Monterey Park
Calgary police are hoping to locate two seniors who went missing from Monterey Park on Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Knives shouldn't be for sale in convenience stores, community group and police argue
Edmonton city councillors have agreed to explore ways to stop convenience and corner stores from selling legal knives.
-
Mosquito activity expected to be low during dry spring: city
A dry spring so far means mosquito activity will be low in Edmonton for now, a city expert says.
-
Rundle Park Golf Course opens Wednesday, Victoria and Riverside to open later
Golf courses owned by the City of Edmonton are beginning to open as temperatures warm up and snow melts.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
Police share video of distracted North Vancouver driver taking 15 seconds to notice them
Police in North Vancouver called out a distracted driver on social media Wednesday morning, posting video of a recent traffic stop in which the person behind the wheel took a full 15 seconds to notice an officer outside their window.
-
'Chill' marmot takes up residence in busy North Vancouver neighbourhood
He might not be from around these parts, but that hasn't stopped a certain rotund little fellow from making a home for himself in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.