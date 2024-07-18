Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment

The Region of Waterloo is making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.

On Thursday, the region announced they’ve purchased one-third of the 770 acres previously identified as prime property for future projects. They also continue to negotiate with the remaining landowners.

The region said securing shovel-ready land for large-scale employers is the key to future growth. Those opportunities, they argue, will bring well-paying jobs and billions of dollars to the local economy.

“We calculate we’ve missed about $4.1 billion of investment, which has gone somewhere else because we did not have a shovel-ready large piece of land,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman.

She pointed to two specific instances where Waterloo Region fell short.

“One was the Ontario Jobs Challenge, when we learned that we weren't in the running if we didn't have a mega-site. And the second was being on the land bank, which is a list that the provincial government takes around when it's marketing Ontario [globally]. We're not on that list, and we should be because we're missing international investment and talent."

The region said they don’t have an investor waiting in the wings for the Wilmot property.

"Right now we don't have an end user or a partner in mind,” Redman confirmed.

Part of the push to bring in new employers is the expected population boom. The latest figures show Waterloo Region could reach one million residents by 2051.

“That may seem far away [but] the reality is the growth is already happening and visionary projects like this land assembly [are] so that we can attract international talent and investment,” Redman said.

One example of that, she explained, is the introduction of light rail transit.

“We now have $5 billion of investment as a result of that vision. We can either shape the growth that is happening or we can react to it.”

Farm land in Wilmot Township on April 4, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

The land purchase has become a contentious issue in Wilmot. In response to the region’s efforts, local farmers have banded together to fight against expropriation.

“I understand that [it’s] frustrating for some people,” Redman admitted. “We have always been focused on, and will continue to focus on, fair and equitable outcomes for the landowners.”

A map shows the land the Region of Waterloo wants to buy. (Graphic by Hayden Phillips/CTV Kitchener)

The region said the land, between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road, met their site selection criteria, including its proximity to arterial transportation (Highway 7/8), as well as existing hydro, water and wastewater infrastructure. Another important consideration was that the land was outside the Regional Recharge Zone (which protects drinking water) and the grading was consistent throughout the area.

Now that part of the land has been secured, further technical analysis and environmental work is underway.

“We’re doing some more due diligence,” Redman explained. “There’s been due diligence all along when we settled on this piece of land, but there will be further investigation.”

More to come.