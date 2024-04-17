Ontario NDP leader hosting town hall for Wilmot land acquisition controversy
The leader of the Ontario NDP is hosting their own town hall to address the Wilmot Township farmland fiasco.
Property owners have been fighting against the Region of Waterloo's proposal to buy 770 acres for an unidentified industrial project.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Marit Stiles invited the community to join her at the Wilmot Recreation Complex Friday evening for a meeting about the controversial land acquisition.
Farmers have said they were told their lands may be expropriated if they refuse to sell, but negotiations are still ongoing.
The Region of Waterloo has told CTV News they are confident fair and amicable agreements can be made with the land owners involved.
770 hectares of prime Ontario farmland have been confiscated by the gov't for industrial development. #Greenbelt scandal, the sequel?— Marit Stiles (@MaritStiles) April 16, 2024
Since there’s never been public consultation, I decided to hold one. Join me for a special town hall.
Sign up: https://t.co/fCFJ8AWu0l#ONpoli pic.twitter.com/2gwLqs4Hiu
Kitchener Top Stories
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Police set to provide update on arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
More details are expected this morning on arrests that have been made in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago, Peel Regional Police say.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Liberals must now sell a budget they say will help younger Canadians catch up
It's now up to the federal Liberal government to sell a spending plan it says will help younger Canadians catch up to their elders.
Father of boy accused of stabbing 2 Australian clerics saw no signs of extremism, Muslim leader says
The father of a boy accused of stabbing two Christian clerics in Australia saw no signs of his son’s extremism, a Muslim community leader said on Wednesday as police began arresting suspected rioters who besieged a Sydney church demanding revenge.
Ontario woman out $30K after investing in mortgage company accused of being unlicensed
An Ontario nurse is fighting to recover tens of thousands of dollars in savings she invested in a mortgage company that has since been accused of operating without a licence.
Young New Brunswick songwriter makes appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Eight-year-old songwriter Zuri Hamilton from Miramichi, N.B., got to show off her talent on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Monday.
Stretching isn't always the answer for pain and muscle tension
For years, conventional wisdom in fitness culture has promoted the belief that stretching to become more flexible leads to better movement and injury prevention.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.