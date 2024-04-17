Ontario NDP leader hosting town hall for Wilmot land acquisition controversy

The leader of the Ontario NDP is hosting their own town hall to address the Wilmot Township farmland fiasco.

Property owners have been fighting against the Region of Waterloo's proposal to buy 770 acres for an unidentified industrial project.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Marit Stiles invited the community to join her at the Wilmot Recreation Complex Friday evening for a meeting about the controversial land acquisition.

Farmers have said they were told their lands may be expropriated if they refuse to sell, but negotiations are still ongoing.

The Region of Waterloo has told CTV News they are confident fair and amicable agreements can be made with the land owners involved.