Minister and MPP 'disappointed' in land assembly process in Wilmot Township

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris are expressing their disappointment with a contentious land assembly process in Wilmot Township.

A joint release from Harris and Victor Fedeli reads: “It is disappointing to see recent events unfold in Wilmot and the Region of Waterloo, particularly the threat of expropriation at the onset of this process. Given the region’s lack of transparency in its land assembly process, we feel it necessary to clarify our government’s involve in the project.”

The statement says the province is supporting the region with funding to purchase land, but said it is the responsibility of the region to work with affected communities.

The region has previously confirmed it is trying to acquire 770 acres of rural land for develop a “shovel-ready-site” for future developments.

“The same approach was taken in St. Thomas for Volkswagen’s investment, a project that was twice the size and required no expropriation.”

The statement goes on to say, “While we wholeheartedly support municipalities in their efforts to attract these investments and create good-paying jobs, we want to underline that they must always be conducted in a fair and respectful manner. This is a principle we strongly uphold, and we urge the Region of Waterloo to do the same.”