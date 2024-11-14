Will Donald Trump’s 'America First' policies impact Wilmot land assembly process?

Fight for Farmland is once again demanding a delay in the Wilmot land assembly process, but this time it’s not over transparency or environmental concerns.

The advocacy group is now citing the uncertainty surrounding the results of the recent U.S. presidential election.

A media release, sent out Wednesday, stated: “[Donald] Trump’s intentions to roll back subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) battery plants have cast serious doubt over the need for any large-scale industrial project in Wilmot.”

Fight for Farmland also pointed to proposed changes to the Inflation Reduction Act, which earmarked $369 billion in incentives for clean energy and climate programs. Trump previously stated he’d hold back any of those unspent funds. Fight for Farmland believes that would “deter the need for large battery production sites in North America” and leave “the future of EV-related industrial developments in question.”

To bolster their argument, the advocacy group explained that companies like the Ford Motor Company and Umicore are scaling back their EV projects in Canada.

History of the property dispute

The Region of Waterloo is trying to secure 770 acres between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road for future development. They have never stated what projects are being considered for the site, only that shovel-ready land is needed to “secure thousands of new jobs and bring billions of dollars of investment” to the local economy.

Fight for Farmland, a group made up of some of the impacted property owners and other concerned community members, has been very vocal about its opposition to the process. Over the last six months, the organization has staged multiple protests, town halls and even filed freedom of information requests – all of which have been denied.

Politicians have also weighed in on the process, including Premier Doug Ford who was overheard at the International Plowing Match in October saying that he didn’t understand the “secrecy” surrounding the project and claimed the process was “mishandled.”

Future of the land assembly project

While Donald Trump’s “America First” policies could impact Canadian exporters, some argue it shouldn’t derail the Wilmot process.

“I think those who are hopeful that a site like that, assembled to attract an investor, is still going to be able to do it,” Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, told CTV News.

He’s confident that, once the land is ready, development won’t be far behind.

Fight for Farmland has a different view. They’re hoping land acquisitions will stop now that Trump has been re-elected.

“There are strategists behind us that are indicating that might be the case,” spokesperson Alfred Lowrick said. “We were concerned that it’ll just pause it, and not just stop it.”

Residents continue to speculate about what will be built on the site.

“Everything from a Tesla gigafactory to Toyota, to General Motors, to Ford,” Lowrick said. “You name it, every manufacturer was rumoured to be coming to this location.”

Response from Minister Fedeli, region

CTV News asked the Minister of Economic Development to weigh in on the land assembly process and future development in Wilmot.

His spokesperson, Jennifer Cunliffe, provided the following statement: “Ontario currently has tens of billions of new, job-creating investments in the pipeline, more prospects than we have land readily available [for]. In an effort to be globally competitive, our government put a call out to municipalities across the province to get shovel-ready sites assembled so companies can set up shop and create good-paying jobs for their communities. In 2023, Ontario attracted 137 foreign direct investment projects, with investments totalling over $11 billion, resulting in the creation of over 12,000 jobs. Companies from across the globe know that there is no better place to do business than Ontario.”

The Region of Waterloo, meanwhile, shared the same message they’ve put out over the past several months: “The Region of Waterloo is committed to negotiating fair and equitable deals with land owners. Negotiations are ongoing, and we look forward to providing an update at a later date.”

Next steps

Fight for Farmland said its advocacy work will continue with more community events, rallies and council delegations planned.

“With upcoming elections, we intend to make this a key issue, ensuring voters are aware of all the negative impacts of this Wilmot land assembly project on the community, our thriving agricultural sector and the environment,” Lowrick stated in the release.