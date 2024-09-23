Waterloo MPP asks for audit on Wilmot land assembly
The fight over the sale of Wilmot farmland has taken a new turn.
Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife and John Vanthof, the MPP for Timiskaming-Cochrane, sent a letter Monday to Ontario’s auditor general requesting a “value-for-money” audit of the controversial land assembly process.
The letter was also posted to Fife’s X account, under the caption: “The lack of transparency is typical of this government and the people of Ontario deserve better.”
“Over the past year, the Ontario government has been funding and directing a plan for the Region of Waterloo to acquire prime farmland in Wilmot Township for the purposes of industrial development,” the letter begins. “The provincial government has mandated that this plan proceed largely in secret, requiring local officials to sign non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from explaining to the public the basis of decisions concerning this land assembly, including why the government would seek to place a new industrial campus in the middle of prime farmland and not other locations already planned for development. Farmers that resist demands that they sell their land have been threatened with expropriation.”
The property in question is 770 acres between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road.
Farmers, community members, business leaders and politicians have all weighed in on the plan to purchase the land.
One group, called Fight For Farmland, has made multiple freedom of information requests to the region and all were rejected. They also recently organized a tractor convoy and protest at both Wilmot and Region of Waterloo council chambers.
Fife’s letter calls for an investigation into the government’s decisions, including if it follows provincial plans, policies and laws. It also asks the auditor general to determine if the government has “adequately considered the economic impact of the loss of prime farmland and the jobs they support, as well as other threats to the integrity of the region’s agricultural systems.” Finally, the letter requests a look at the environmental impact on the soil and water sources.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Justin Trudeau told Stephen Colbert in the PM's late-night TV debut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said many Canadians are taking their cost-of-living frustrations 'out on me for understandable reasons,' during his U.S. late-night television debut on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert Monday night.
Israel and Hezbollah renew fire after the deadliest day in Lebanon since 2006
Israel and Hezbollah traded fire again on Tuesday -- including a new Israeli airstrike on Beirut -- as the death toll from a massive Israeli bombardment climbed to nearly 560 people and thousands fled from southern Lebanon with the two sides on the brink of all-out war.
Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Expert shares what's known about the virus in Canada
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
Several detained in Switzerland in connection with suspected death in a 'suicide capsule'
Police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday that several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a new 'suicide capsule.'
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are apparently distant relatives
Genealogy and family tree tracking site Ancestry announced on Monday that by using “billions of historical records and public family trees,” they’ve discovered that the two music powerhouses are actually seventh cousins, once removed.
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
Coca-Cola is pulling its newest 'permanent' flavour from store shelves
Coca-Cola is discontinuing the production of its new Spiced flavour just six months after the soda hit shelves, marking the end of a disappointing attempt to attract younger drinkers.
Man who struck participants at B.C. residential school march guilty of dangerous driving
A man accused of driving his truck into a march for B.C. residential school survivors two years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.