Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot, between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road.
A spokesperson presented their case at Monday night’s council meeting.
"I was amazed at the number of people that showed up yesterday,” Alfred Lowrick, a spokesperson for the land owners, said Tuesday.
The group also received major support from other residents at the meeting.
According to Lowrick, around 200 people were there in person and another 300 attended online.
"We had people from the north end of the township coming, people from Ayr. It was amazing. And then also there's family and friends, and people that were even as far as New Zealand, believe it or not," he added.
Wilmot residents turn out to the March, 25, 2024 council meeting to discuss the purchase of 770 acres of farmland. (Source: Rory Farnan)
Lowrick told council that the land owners feel there should have been more consultation throughout process, and they don’t believe the area is the right location for a future development.
“We're not against growth. We just don't think growth at this location makes sense," Lowrick explained.
Wilmot Mayor Natasha Salonen said council cannot comment on their plan, but told Lowrick she will bring his concerns to the Region of Waterloo.
“This evening we just wanted to give you a platform for your concerns to, again, be heard by us, of which I will take that back in my role as Regional Councilor as your representative there and continue to advocate,” Salonen said during the council meeting.
"It comes down to how hard their hands are tied,” Lowrick stated. “Yes, they'll bring it to council, council was there, staff was there, they all listened. I think a lot of people's heads were nodding. I think they all agree with it, it's just a matter of now executing something that makes sense for the community.”
Some of the land the Region of Waterloo is trying to purchase in the Township of Wilmot on March, 26, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
The Region of Waterloo, meanwhile, is assembling land to create shovel-ready sites for large-scale economic investments.
The land owners believe a major project could negatively impact the environment, saying the Grand River Conservation Authority has also not been consulted. The GRCA did not respond to CTV’s requests for comment.
"There's runoff issues, there's pollution, traffic, all the things that go into this massive land usage," Lowrick said.
Since the offer came about, he’s been meeting with the land owners every day to discuss what’s next. Lowrick said the support they’ve received shows local residents really do care about the issue.
"It obviously shows that we're on the right track and we've got the heart of the people.”
Alfred Lowrick talks to land owners in Wilmot on March 22, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Catherine Fife, Waterloo’s Member of Provincial Parliament, told CTV News she has written a letter to Premier Doug Ford and the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, calling for more transparency and public consultation.
“Our community expects more than secretive back room deals. The impacted farmers and wider community deserve to have their questions about the project answered in a public forum. Community members have pressing questions about the safety and stability of the water supply and environmental impacts of prime agricultural land being rezoned for industrial purposes. This situation urgently needs integrity and transparency,” Fife said in an email.
The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs did not respond to CTV News’ request for comment.
Lowrick said the owners still haven’t seen any official expropriation documents yet and it’s still an offer from the region to purchase the land.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Number of CRA employees fired for claiming CERB up to 232
The number of Canada Revenue Agency employees who have been fired for improperly claiming the COVID-era Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) continues to climb, reaching 232.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Residents of this B.C. city lost more than $16M to 'pig butchering' scams last year, RCMP say
Since the start of 2023, residents of Richmond, B.C., have lost more than $16 million to "sophisticated online scams combining romance and investment schemes," according to local Mounties.
Open casting call in Calgary for new Netflix series
If you've ever dreamed of being on TV, this is your chance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.