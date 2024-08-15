Waterloo Regional councillors look for answers after crop destruction
Waterloo Regional councillors will be digging for answers after hundreds of thousands of dollars of corn was destroyed at a Wilmot farm.
The Fight for Farmland group gathered outside a Wilmot Township council meeting last month after a social media post, allegedly showing the corn crop being plowed under, was posted online.
The social media post garnered thousands of views and spiked the ire of community members across the region.
Vice-Chair of the Grand River Environmental Network Kevin Thomason told CTV News the Kitchener the crop was only a few weeks away from harvest.
Now councillors want to know why it happened.
The crop destruction came as the Region of Waterloo is trying to acquire 770 acres of rural land. The corn crop was on land that is part of the plan to develop a “shovel-ready site” for future development.
A motion went before committee earlier this week, asking for a report within 4 weeks outlining what happened, including what actions were taken to mitigate the loss of crops. The motion states that report will be made public.
The motion also states the Region of Waterloo will “commit to ensuring, with respect to crops on any further farms purchased through the Land Assembly, that the first consideration will be assessing whether the crops can be harvested, and a suitable use found for the yield.”
The region has previously stated there is no investigator currently interested in the land at this stage.
With reporting from Ashley Bacon
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sweden confirms first case of 'more grave type' of mpox
Sweden said on Thursday it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry’s death
Multiple arrests have been made in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
BREAKING 'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
Nearly half of Canadians say rising prices make it harder to cover daily expenses
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
opinion Are RRSPs worth it? The benefits and pitfalls of the popular retirement savings plan
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
What do Canadians really think about Kamala Harris? Results of a just-released poll
A new Angus Reid survey says two-thirds of Canadians hold a favourable view of Kamala Harris, and half say they are 'hopeful' at the prospect of the Democratic presumptive nominee winning the U.S. presidential election in November.
B.C. landlords allowed to impose massive rent hikes after mortgage payments spike
Two B.C. landlords whose costs have skyrocketed – due to their variable-rate mortgage – have been allowed to impose huge rent hikes on their tenants to offset their financial losses.
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.