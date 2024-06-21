Wilmot Township landowners fighting expropriation hold first town hall

Landowners who are trying to stop the Region of Waterloo from expropriating their Wilmot Township properties held the first of two town halls Thursday.

Dozens came out to the New Hamburg Community Centre to discuss the region targeting the six parcels of land, totalling 770 acres.

"We kind of know that there's an understanding, [they want] the hydro corridor, highway 7/8 access, but that's it, that's all we know," said organizer Alfred Howrick.

Landowner Stuart Snyder says he's frustrated because they aren't getting any specifics from the region on what type of development will come to the area at the loss of agricultural land.

"All they say is they've done studies," said Snyder. "Spread it on the field, that's what it's worth."

The meeting came a day after dozens gathered outside the region's headquarters to protest the land acquisition ahead of their meeting.