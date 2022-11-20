Snowy weather, kid dragged by bus, best small cities: Most read stories of the week
Over 30 collisions in Waterloo region after first major snowfall
The first real snowfall of the season made for a messy drive Wednesday morning across Waterloo region. As of 11:30 a.m., Waterloo regional police said they had responded to 34 crashes since 5 a.m.
“We are encouraging drivers to clear all snow from their vehicles, to increase following distance and to allow themselves extra travel time to reach their destination,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said in an email.
In a tweet, police shared a photo of a car that was allegedly being driven while covered in snow.
Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man from North York, was charged with being on his cellphone and not clearing the snow from his car.
The snow didn't let up into the weekend, as Waterloo region, Wellington County, and other southwestern Ontario communities were put under a snow squall warning.
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a home on Cayley Court, near Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East, just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found two women and a girl with injuries. The victims were transported to hospital where a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead.
Police say the two other victims, aged 51 and seven, remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Dylon Moreira with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Father calls for safety measures after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A Mount Pleasant, Ont. man is calling for safety changes after his young son became stuck in the doors of a school bus and was dragged down the roadway beside it. The shocking Nov. 1 incident was captured on video – and CTV News has learned it’s not the first time something similar has happened with the same bus company.
Footage from a home security camera shows Derek Tappen’s oldest son getting off the bus safely, but his youngest son, five-year-old William, gets pinned by the closing doors.
“Before he could move away from the bus, the doors closed in on him, pinching him against the bottom step with his feet out,” Tappen said. “He was dragged the length of a school bus.”
Derek Tappen points to the end of his driveway where the incident happened. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Wellington County family dealing with two kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region and it’s having a big impact on families looking for care.
“It’s just chaos here,” April Blakey told CTV News on a video call while sitting with her six-month-old son in his hospital room at McMaster’s Children Hospital.
Blakey said her son, Logan, has RSV and was admitted to the ICU at a Hamilton hospital Thursday after being transferred from Groves Memorial Community Hospital (GMCH) in Fergus, near their Ariss, Ont. home.
“Because we went to Fergus and they don’t have a pediatric ward there, they just started calling around. They called Guelph, Cambridge, Grand River – all those places first because they’re more local but nobody had beds,” said Blakey. “We’re really only in mid-November, so what is to come? Cause the winter hasn’t even hit yet and this is the start of flu season so I just worry for the little ones."
Meantime, her other son, four-year-old Mason, also has RSV but wasn’t able to get a bed at any southern Ontario hospital.
Logan was admitted to the ICU at a Hamilton hospital on Thursday. (Submitted/April Blakey)
Four southwestern Ontario cities named to list of best in Canada
A list of the best small cities in Canada has placed four southwestern Ontario municipalities in the top 10.
Resonance Consultancy, the marketing consultancy based in B.C. that created the ranking, put Niagara Falls in the number four spot. Waterloo claimed the number five spot. Burlington ranked seventh and Guelph came in eighth.
Resonance Consultancy says it analyzed factors including weather, safety, arts and culture, immigration, nightlife, outdoor spaces and employment rates, along with online reviews and recommendations about the city.
The intersection of MacDonell Street and Wyndham Street is seen in Downtown Guelph on Oct. 4, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ2S+ nightclub, subdued by patrons, Colorado police say
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by 'heroic' patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
Approval to serve alcohol at 7 a.m. has World Cup fans, bar owners excited
The opening goal of the 2022 World Cup brought Diego Guetierrez out of his seat. The Londoner born in Ecuador was watching the first match with his brother Paul at Scot’s Corner in downtown London, Ont. Sunday. “Being in the first match is pretty awesome,” said Paul. “We get to inaugurate the World Cup.”
Snow squalls paralyze midwestern Ontario
Mother Nature has greeted midwestern Ontario with a vengeance this weekend, as the region has been paralyzed by snow squalls for multiple days, creating dangerous road conditions for drivers. Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce remain under a snow squall warning from Environment Canada, while local police urge drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
Cold weekend to give way to seasonal temperatures in Windsor
If the below average temperatures have you reaching for a hot cup of tea or your winter parka, then good news is on the horizon — seasonal temperatures are forecasted for Windsor, Ont. later this week.
Thieves rent U-Haul for break and enter: Chatham-Kent police
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly rented a U-Haul to transport $10,000 worth of items stolen from a business during a break and enter overnight Sunday, Chatham-Kent police said.
Midland Police see spike in impaired drivers
Police in Midland say officers pulled-over five impaired drivers within 72 hours.
Barrie family extremely grateful for community response after Christmas decorations were vandalized
The Carter family was left distraught and defeated earlier this week when they found their holiday decorations had been vandalized, until someone anonymously dropped off eight new inflatable decorations.
Snow squall alerts issued for Central Ontario with up to 80 cm to blanket areas
Environment Canada has issued three snow squall alerts for Central Ontario Friday and into the weekend.
Manitoulin Pet Rescue trying to cope with influx of surrendered animals
A registered non-profit group that helps animals in need located on Manitoulin Island says it has been overwhelmed dealing with a large increase of dogs and cats being abandoned.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Ottawa New Democrat MPP apologizes for 2021 comments that 'perpetrated an antisemitic stereotype'
Ottawa Centre New Democrat MPP Joel Harden has issued an apology for comments he made last year during a discussion about Israel and Palestine that he said 'perpetrated an antisemitic stereotype towards Jewish neighbours.'
Child's death from flu confirmed in eastern Ontario
As respiratory infections among children surge in Ontario, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a child in the region recently died of the flu.
-
Advocates for elderly patients vow Charter challenge to Ontario LTC law
Health-care advocates say they are preparing a possible constitutional challenge to an Ontario law that allows some discharged elderly hospital patients to be forced into a nursing home they did not choose.
Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto Sunday
The 118th annual Original Santa Claus Parade is making a live return to the streets of downtown Toronto today.
Parti Quebecois Leader St-Pierre Plamondon calls for his party's 'right to exist'
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now demanding his party's "right to exist" in the national assembly, saying he is reduced to demanding the bare minimum to do his job in parliament, beginning at the start of the next session on Nov. 29.
Montreal Christmas market season begins with $479,500 boost from Quebec
Quebec is shelling out just under a half-million dollars in support of the three biggest Christmas markets in Montreal The Ministry of Tourism announced in a news release that it is granting $479,500 to the Grand Circuit féérique de Montréal, which runs until New Year's Eve.
74-year-old driver dead and 33-year-old pedestrian injured after crash in Verdun borough
A 74-year-old man is dead after crashing into another vehicle and striking a pedestrian in Montreal's Verdun borough. Montreal police (SPVM) say the motorist appeared to have lost control of his vehicle after suffering a medical issue, possibly a heart attack. It seems he died of his medical issue, not injuries from the crash.
Former president of Ukraine says only victory will bring peace to his country
A former president of Ukraine delivered an uncompromising message on Sunday about the prospects for a negotiated peace with Russia during a security conference in Halifax.
Winter storm warnings issued for northern Cape Breton, hazardous conditions expected
Nova Scotia’s first significant snowfall of the season is expected to take place in the Cape Breton Highlands early Monday.
Police investigating report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.
'It's a dynamic space': The Leaf prepares to open its doors this holiday season
While temperatures in Winnipeg are firmly into the minus category, one new Assiniboine Park attraction is providing a tropical paradise to visit year-round.
Decorated Bombers' offensive lineman Bryant gears up to protect Collaros in Grey Cup
REGINA -- Before every game, Stanley Bryant awaits a text from his mother Bernita Hines asking him "are you ready for some football?"
Emails to Manitoba premier provide a snapshot of public feedback on pandemic rules
WINNIPEG -- Dictator. Criminal. Greedy.
Canmore, Alta.'s Connor Howe wins gold in 1500 metre World Cup event in the Netherlands
It was a great day in the Netherlands for a pair of Alberta-based speed skaters Sunday.
Lake Louise named Canada's top ski resort at World Ski Awards
Lake Louise Ski Resort has been named Canada's best at the 2022 World Ski Awards recently.
Pedestrian killed while jaywalking on west Edmonton street: police
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles on 170 Street near 95 Avenue on Saturday.
'Alphonso Davies has really created that buzz': Local bars prepare for Canada’s first World Cup game in 26 years
Local bars are preparing for Canada’s first World Cup game later this week.
B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
One dead after Vancouver crash
An 88-year-old man has died after a two-car collision in Vancouver Saturday.
Former B.C. resident charged with fraud, arrested in Ontario, regulator says
A 35-year-old former Surrey resident has been charged with fraud, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.