64 people charged in Ontario child exploitation investigations
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 people have been arrested and a combined 348 charges have been laid in connection with a series of child exploitation investigations that spanned across the province.
OPP released numbers and details of the investigations during a conference in Scarborough Wednesday morning.
Two people from Guelph, one from Kitchener, three from Cambridge and one from Fergus are among the 64 people charged.
Provincial investigations began on Feb. 19 and ended on Feb. 29 where investigators identified and arrested those making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.
Police say the majority of the investigation was "reactive," with investigators responding to complaints from different electronic service providers.
As a result of the investigation, 34 victims were identified and 607 electronic devices were seized.
The identified victims were provided victim support and 30 of the children impacted were “safeguarded”, an action focused on ensuring that children are protected and removed from dangerous situations where they could be harmed.
"When a child is being sexually abused, technology is likely being used to facilitate the ongoing harm,” said Associate Executive Director of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Signy Arnason. “Survivors of child sexual abuse material have repeatedly said how important it is to get the images and videos of their abuse off the internet. Our agency sends 20,000+ removal notices to hosting providers every day. In addition to the critical efforts of police, you can help protect a victim by reporting to Cybertip.ca if you are concerned about someone's online interaction with children."
Police allege that in one case, one people set up a meeting with undercover investigators intending to meet with a child for a sexual purpose. Police say another people was in possession of approximately 21 terabytes of data containing child sexual abuse material.
The public is encouraged to learn more about how to keep children safe at Canadian Centre for Child Protection or cybertip.ca.
"Child sexual exploitation is a grave crime with lasting effects,” said OPP Detective Staff. Sgt, Tim Brown. “We're dedicated to prevention and accountability. We need everyone's support to combat this community issue. If you see something, report it. Together, we can create a safer environment for all children, ensuring their well-being and protection."
