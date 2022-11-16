Over 30 collisions in Waterloo region after first major snowfall

The first real snowfall of the season made for a messy drive Wednesday morning across Waterloo region.

As of 11:30 a.m., Waterloo regional police said they had responded to 34 crashes since 5 a.m.

“We are encouraging drivers to clear all snow from their vehicles, to increase following distance and to allow themselves extra travel time to reach their destination,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said in an email.

People out shoveling their driveways had mixed emotions about seeing snow.

“I looked out and said, ‘where did that come from,” Waterloo resident Dale Wood told CTV News.

Kitchener resident Carolyn Melkert said she woke up this morning and said “forget it. I’m going back to bed.”

“And I didn’t get up until 9,” Melkert continued. “I thought ‘if the animals hibernate, I should too!”

Elsewhere in southern Ontario, OPP say there were multiple problems on the northbound Highway 427 near Pearson International Airport where a tractor trailer went into a concrete wall and caused severe damage. The crash blocked multiple lanes for several hours.

On the westbound Hwy 407 to Hwy 401 ramp, a tractor trailer driver lost control and crashed into the rail. The collision blocked the off ramp lanes. Police said cleanup is expected to take hours.