Four southwestern Ontario cities named to list of best in Canada
A list of the best small cities in Canada has placed four southwestern Ontario municipalities in the top 10.
Resonance Consultancy, the marketing consultancy based in B.C. that created the ranking, put Niagara Falls in the number four spot. Waterloo claimed the number five spot. Burlington ranked seventh and Guelph came in eighth.
Resonance Consultancy says it analyzed factors including weather, safety, arts and culture, immigration, nightlife, outdoor spaces and employment rates, along with online reviews and recommendations about the city.
NIAGARA FALLS
The tourist destination delivers “a waterfall of cultural and civic investment,” according to the list’s authors. It also received high points for the number of family-friendly activities, theatres, sights and landmarks.
Resonance Consultancy also points to upcoming projects, like the Niagara Falls Cultural Hub and Market, as elements which will further enhance the cultural scene.
WATERLOO
Coming in at number five, the list calls Waterloo “Canada’s Silicon Valley” and notes that more than 1,000 companies have been founded by University of Waterloo grads.
“Every country claims to have its own Silicon Valley, but when it comes to Canada, Waterloo walks the talk. The region—and more specifically the innovation rocket-launcher that is the University of Waterloo—has produced dozens of globally dominant companies, including BlackBerry and OpenText,” the list says.
The annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest also receives a shout-out, as do the region’s greenspaces and LRT.
BURLINGTON
“Few spots in Canada can top the serenity of Burlington,” the list says, highlighting the community’s low crime rate and abundant greenspace.
Its Royal Botanical Gardens and relatively mild climate also factor into the high ranking, according to the list’s authors.
Easy connections to Toronto, thanks to multiple GO Transit stations, are another plus.
GUELPH
Guelph is “historic, smart and increasingly coveted,” the list says.
The University of Guelph attracts top young talent, who are increasingly choosing to settle down in the community, making the city one of the most highly-educated on the list.
It also highlights the Royal City’s distinct identity and sense of indie and DIY that “pervades everything from the booming craft beer scene to the United Nations of independent eateries and local festivals.”
Guelph ranks particularly high for Instagram hashtags, which the list's authors say is no surprise thanks to the “aesthetic magic” of the Speed and Eramosa rivers and historic downtown architecture.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill brining in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
October mortgage quotes saw steep drop-off in interest
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
'Inclusion benefits everyone': B.C. company sparking meaningful conversations about Down syndrome by selling soap
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
Mexico investigates death of U.S. tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.
'This is new Canada': Head coach Herdman coolheaded as dramatic Panenka penalty sees Canada stun Japan
Canada wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a dramatic 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked Japan on Thursday, leaving head coach John Herdman reassured they can handle the challenge ahead.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
'Nosy' baby elephant interrupts TV reporter's broadcast
A baby elephant had its moment in the spotlight after it interrupted a Kenyan journalist's television report.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
London
-
Mental health much worse in rural Ontario since COVID pandemic, research shows
No one enjoyed being a part of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new research shows it hit people hard in Huron and Perth County.
-
Most London-area schools to close Monday should strike commence
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced Thursday its schools will close to in-class learning should education workers strike on Monday.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hospital, driver charged
A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after a collision in London’s east end Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Children's medicine shortage seeping over into United States border city
Canadian parents scrambling to find children’s liquid Tylenol and Advil are looking across the border to fill the need amid a severe shortage at Canadian pharmacies.
-
'We're booked up every day, all day': Motorists urged to winterize vehicles
As flurries fly across southern Ontario, drivers are being reminded to plan ahead and get their vehicles ready for winter weather on the roads.
-
Police find missing 13-year-old Windsor girl
Windsor police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Verdict reached in Penetanguishene man's murder trial
Following more than four weeks of court proceedings, the jury reached its decision Thursday afternoon, just one day after closing submissions wrapped up.
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
Muskoka hospital worker lived in tent with no housing available
Andries Huygens has relied on short-term rentals and camping since moving to Bracebridge to start a new job at the hospital this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., missing persons case to be featured on CTV's W5
As the search for a man who went missing while visiting North Bay, Ont., in 2011 continues, CTV's W5 investigates the disappearance.
-
Auditor paints damning picture of Giroux’s time as Laurentian president
While many factors led to insolvency at Laurentian University, actions during the tenure of former president Dominic Giroux had a prominent role.
-
Reaction in Sudbury to auditor general’s report on Laurentian
Reaction is coming in to Thursday’s release of the auditor general’s report on the insolvency at Laurentian University.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
-
Christmas tree prices up $5-$10 in eastern Ontario this holiday season
The Canadian Christmas Tree Association says tree prices are up 10 per cent on average compared to last year.
-
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
Toronto
-
Ontario 2-year-old with RSV almost taken to U.S. hospital amid pediatric ICU bed shortage
A two-year-old Ontario boy with RSV was almost transferred to a hospital south of the border in the midst of a provincial shortage of pediatric intensive care beds.
-
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
Children's antibiotics, some adult medications now caught in GTA drug shortages
Facing a wave of parents desperate for children’s medications, pharmacists are rationing some drugs in short supply and trying novel mixing methods to supply others as more medications appear to be caught in a nationwide shortage.
Montreal
-
Quebec restaurants asking province to let them charge people for no-shows
Frustrated by no-shows, restaurants in Quebeec are calling on the provincial government to give them the power to charge people for not honouring their dinner reservations.
-
Quebec man accused of murdering his two children deemed fit to stand trial
A Quebec father accused of killing his two children last month in the family home north of Montreal has been deemed fit to stand trial.
-
Quebec ombudsperson denounces political favouritism in education ministry
A flagrant case of political favouritism within the Ministry of Education was documented and denounced by the Québec ombudsperson on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Desmond inquiry: N.S. judge says his final report won't be released until next year
The Nova Scotia judge leading an inquiry into the death of a former soldier who killed his family and himself in 2017 says a final report will be released sometime next year.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia will not be making a high-dose influenza vaccine free to residents 65 and over, despite recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that the shot be used for seniors when it is available.
-
Nova Scotia children's hospital sees historically high patient numbers
The head of pediatrics at the largest children's hospital in Atlantic Canada says Nova Scotia is seeing extremely high numbers of children sick with respiratory illnesses.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions
The Manitoba government is considering a move to year-round daylight time.
-
NEW
NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill brining in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway; two people in hospital
Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway that left two people in hospital.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
-
Calgary contractor who took $30K from customers faces charges
Calgary police say a local contractor faces charges after customers paid him $30,000 for work that was never completed.
-
43 kilograms of cocaine found in banana shipment at Alberta-Montana border crossing
A search of a commercial truck bringing bananas into Canada from the United States led to the seizure of roughly 43 kilograms of cocaine and charges against a Calgarian.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
-
'Everyone in the store was cheering for me': Edmonton man wins $1M in lottery
An Edmonton man won $1 million in the Oct. 7 LOTTO MAX draw.
-
This teen was cut by a hockey skate just like Evander Kane. Now he advocates for more protective gear in the game
A Leduc, Alta., hockey player now wears a cut-resistant wrist guard after sustaining a similar injury as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, and advocates for more players doing the same.
Vancouver
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises as other illnesses draw focus
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals rose back over 300 this week for the first time in about a month.
-
Tsleil-Waututh Nation and B.C. enter cannabis agreement, marking province’s 7th
B.C.'s government and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation of North Vancouver have signed a cannabis agreement.
-
Is this your diamond ring? Vancouver police hoping to return piece of jewelry to rightful owner
Police in Vancouver have released photos of a diamond ring found earlier this month in hopes of reuniting the piece of jewelry with its rightful owner.