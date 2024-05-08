Mother’s Day sushi bites from Emily Richards

With Mother’s Day a few days away, it’s time to decide what you will serve up to impress the woman who does it all! Say goodbye to traditional brunches and hello to a unique twist with Emily Richards’ tantalizing homemade sushi bites. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, these bite-sized morsels are sure to impress!

Serves 4 to 6.

RECIPE

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) water

1 cup (250 mL) sushi rice (Calrose rice)

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (30 mL) rice or cider vinegar

1/2 cup (125 mL) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup (60 mL) mayonnaise

1 tsp (5 mL) Sriracha or to taste

1 package (7 oz/200 g) imitation crab meat, chopped or shredded

6 package (5 g each) Korean roasted seaweed snack

3 tbsp (45 mL) toasted sesame seeds

1 avocado, diced

2 oz (60 mL) smoked salmon, thinly sliced

Diced cucumber, shredded carrot and soy sauce

In a saucepan, bring water to boil. Stir in rice, salt and sugar. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 20 minutes or until water is absorbed and rice is tender. (Alternatively, cook the rice in a slow cooker.) Gently stir in vinegar

In a bowl, beat together cream cheese, mayonnaise and Sriracha. Stir in crab meat. Place seaweed sheets into bottoms of muffin tins and top with seasoned rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Spoon crab meat mixture over top. (Alternatively, bake in preheated 350ºF (180ºC) oven for about 15 minutes to heat through.) Garnish with avocado, smoked salmon, cucumber, carrots and soy sauce if desired.

More of Emily's recipes can be found on her website.