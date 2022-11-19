Snow squalls expected throughout southwestern Ontario for rest of weekend

Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many other areas in southwestern Ontario can expect more flurries for the remainder of the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for Waterloo-Wellington mid-afternoon on Saturday.

The agency says 15-25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Sunday evening.

Visibility may be reduced to near zero in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Environment Canada warns that highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Dufferin-Innisfil have had snow squall watches issued, while Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand are under snow squall warnings.