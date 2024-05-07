$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
More than $9 million worth of drugs and more than $800,000 in cash was seized as part of a 13-month-long investigation that started in March 2023. That is when police said multiple kilograms of suspected cocaine were found inside a home, in the area of Fergus Avenue and Weber Street East in Kitchener, while police were responding to a reported break-and-enter.
The investigation then resulted in WRPS’ Drugs and Firearms Unit conducting search warrants at two Kitchener residences. One was in the area of Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue and the other in the area of Victoria Street South and Park Street. Drugs and weapons were seized by police.
In April 2024, two more search warrants at Kitchener residents were completed, in the areas of Sims Estate Drive and Fairway Road North, and Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive. Police also searched a 2023 Audi. Investigators seized multiple kilograms of suspected cocaine, suspected crystal methamphetamine, and Canadian currency.
In total, WRPS seized:
- More than 86 kilograms of suspected cocaine
- Over 3 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine
- Approximately 700 grams of MDMA
- Approximately $815,000 in Canadian currency
Drugs and cash seized by Waterloo regional police on May 7, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
A 31-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were arrested on April 26, 2024. They are jointly charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. The man is also facing three additional counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both are held in custody for a bail hearing.
At a media conference on Tuesday, Insp. Greg Hibbard with WRPS’ Criminal Intelligence Unit, said there could be more arrests made in connection with this case.
“The investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of further arrests,” Hibbard said.
“The amount of drugs and firearms seized during this investigation is not only concerning to us, but to the entire Waterloo Region community. These drugs are destined to be sold in our community and beyond.”
Hibbard said in 2023, WRPS seized $2.3 million worth of drugs, along with 695 guns.
“We are focused on interrupting the flow of illicit drugs and on arresting those who profit off our most vulnerable members of this community who are suffering from addiction,” he said.
“Often, violence is driven by three factors: drugs, firearms and organized crime. When these factors collide, the results are often tragic. While this investigation has resulted in a significant amount of illegal drugs being taken out of our community, there’s more work to be done.”
Where does the money go?
WRPS now has possession of the $815,000 seized from this investigation. Insp. Hibbard said what happen with it will depend on the court proceedings.
“Pending the outcome of the trial, [the money] would then be forfeited to the province and then people can apply for grants, so it goes back to the government,” he said.
As for the drugs, police said they will all be destroyed.
