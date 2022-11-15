Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a home on Cayley Court, near Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East, just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two women and a girl with injuries. The victims were transported to hospital where a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Police say the two other victims, aged 51 and seven, remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old Kitchener man with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

“Investigators believe that the accused and the victims are known to each other and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” Waterloo regional police Const. Melissa Quarrie said. “We’re asking anyone with information though to contact police or our Major Crime Unit.”

There was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood overnight and police say officers will continue to be in the area Wednesday canvassing as part of the ongoing investigation.