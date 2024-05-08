KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 80-year-old Woolwich man charged with attempted murder

    Police vehicles parked on Cardinal Street in Elmira on May 8, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News) Police vehicles parked on Cardinal Street in Elmira on May 8, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged an 80-year-old man with attempted murder.

    At around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a dispute at a home in the area of Cardinal Street and Meadowlark Road in Woolwich Township.

    Officers found a 51-year-old female victim who had serious injuries from a knife. She was then transported to hospital.

    Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and there are no safety concerns to the public.

