80-year-old Woolwich man charged with attempted murder

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged an 80-year-old man with attempted murder.

At around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a dispute at a home in the area of Cardinal Street and Meadowlark Road in Woolwich Township.

Officers found a 51-year-old female victim who had serious injuries from a knife. She was then transported to hospital.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and there are no safety concerns to the public.