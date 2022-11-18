Father calls for safety measures after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.

A Mount Pleasant, Ont. man is calling for safety changes after his young son became stuck in the doors of a school bus and was dragged down the roadway beside it.

The shocking Nov. 1 incident was captured on video – and CTV News has learned it’s not the first time something similar has happened with the same bus company.

Footage from a home security camera shows Derek Tappen’s oldest son getting off the bus safely, but his youngest son, five-year-old William, gets pinned by the closing doors.

“Before he could move away from the bus, the doors closed in on him, pinching him against the bottom step with his feet out,” Tappen said. “He was dragged the length of a school bus.”

It happened outside the family’s home in Mount Pleasant, just south of Brantford.

“I immediately started screaming for the bus to stop,” Tappen said. “I think some of the kids heard me, and they made a large racket as well that caused the bus driver to stop.”

William was left with some scrapes, but his father says the greatest impact has been emotional.

“He doesn’t want to get back on the school bus for any reason,” Tappen said. “So I have been driving him and picking him up everyday.”

Derek Tappen's sons, William is on the right. (Submitted)

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

The bus company, Voyago, is investigating the incident and says the driver involved has been temporarily suspended pending the findings of the investigation.

“The vehicle involved has undergone a thorough inspection and remains out of service for the time being,” Voyago said, in part, in an emailed statement.

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is also investigating. There is no word on any charges.

The Grand Erie School Board will also be investigating.

ANOTHER INCIDENT

The Nov. 1 incident isn’t the first time something like what the Tappen family experienced has happened with Voyago.

“A similar event had occurred on Sept. 26, 2022, in the same district, and was managed locally,” Voyago said in a statement, adding it involved a different driver.

The company called the incidents a “major issue” and said it has launched a “crisis management program” in response.

It said a task force is being assembled and will be sent to the Brant Haldimand region, but did elaborate further on exactly what that would entail.

In the Sept. 26 case, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board said the student’s backpack got stuck in the doors of the bus. The child was not injured.

CALLS FOR SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

“Whenever we hear about a horrific incident like this involving a small child, everybody’s heart skips a beat at the same time,” said Nancy Daigneault, president of School Bus Ontario, a non-profit that promotes bus safety.

Daigneault said School Bus Ontario has alerted the Canadian Standards Association technical committee.

“They’re responsible for all safety standards on school buses, and they are now going to look into the bus doors to see to ensure they are safe… and if there’s anything they can do to make it safer,” Daigneault said.

As for the Tappen, he says he’s frustrated and wants to see changes made now. He’d like to see sensors installed on school bus doors.

Most importantly though, he’s glad his son wasn’t seriously hurt.

“It was really hard to hold back the emotions, but I was just more glad he was okay, that was the main thing.”