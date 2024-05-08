Nuggets’ Jamal Murray fined $100K for throwing objects onto court during loss

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is facing a hefty fine, but avoided suspension, after the NBA said he threw objects onto the court.

An NBA news release reads in part, “Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000 for throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play.”

The Kitchener native allegedly tossed a towel and a heat pack onto the court late in the second quarter of Denver’s 106-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolvesduring Game 2 of the conference semifinals series on May 6.