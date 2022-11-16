WRPS share photo after driver charged for snowy windows

A snow-covered car that was pulled over by Waterloo regional police. (WRPS) A snow-covered car that was pulled over by Waterloo regional police. (WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver