New charges related to 2023 murder of Guelph man

Four people are facing new charges in connection to a homicide investigation that started nine months ago.

In October 2023, a Guelph man was reported missing. He was then discovered dead in October 27. His body was found, by police, at an undisclosed location outside of the city.

The man was later identified as 45-year-old Kenny Wright.

Three people from Guelph, 43-year-old man, 39-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, were arrested shortly after and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

A fourth person was arrested the next day. The 37-year-old man, also from Guelph, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Thursday, police said the three men have additionally been charged with offering an indignity to a dead body and the female has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

“It is believed the parties that were involved, including the deceased, were known to each other,” said Scott Tracey with Guelph Police. “So we aren’t looking for additional parties.”

As part of their investigation last October, police spent six days at a home on Guelph Street but didn’t say who it belonged to or how it was involved.

Officers were staged at an investigation at his home on Guelph Street from Oct. 8 to 14. It was later turned back over to the home owner. (CTV Kitchener)

Remembering Kenny

Friends told CTV News they were devastated by Wright’s death.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Candiss Pettitt said. “It’s a senseless thing that happened. He should still be here.”

She described Wright as a loving father, brother and son.

“It still doesn’t feel real because he was a caring and loving person. This is a big loss for a lot of people.”

Another friend said they were shocked to hear that his death was not believed to be accidental.

“He was a good guy,” said Amy Clarke. “He was kind and compassionate and outgoing.”