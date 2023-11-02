Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested

Three people have been arrested after a man reported missing last month was found dead.

In early October, police announced they were looking for a man named Kenny who they believed might have information connected to a week-long investigation at a home on Guelph Street.

On Thursday, they announced Kenny had been found dead outside the city on Oct. 27.

Police said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

A 43-year-old man, 39-year-old man and 47-year-old woman have been arrested for accessory after the fact to murder. All are from Guelph.

Police said the victim and the people who have now been charged knew each other.

Officers were staged an investigation at his home on Guelph Street from Oct. 8 to 14. It was later turned back over to the home owner. (File photo/CTV Kitchener)

Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey could not confirm if police are looking for other persons of interest, but did not rule out if more charges will be laid.

“Certainly the charge – accessory after the fact to murder does indicate that as we said in the media release we are treating this as a homicide. In terms of what the involvement of the various parties is at this time, that’s still a matter of the investigation,” Tracey said.

“We’re actually quite early in this, despite these charges being laid."

Police said investigators believe this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety.