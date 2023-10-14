Guelph police looking for missing man

Kitchener

    Guelph police say there is concern for Kenny's well-being.

    Guelph police are concerned for the well-being of a missing man.

    According to a Saturday news release, Kenny was last seen in the area of Guelph Street on the first week of October.

    He's described as white, 45 years old, 5'9 with a thin build and brown hair.

    Guelph police say the missing person alert is in connection to a multi-day police presence on Guelph Street. They add that they are no longer on scene, but are continuing to investigate.

    Anyone with information about Kenny's whereabouts is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service.

