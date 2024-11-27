One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.

In a social media message, posted around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said it happened at Lena Crescent and Pamela Lane. That’s the residential area behind the Cambridge Centre.

The initial post said serious injuries were reported but, in an update less than 30 minutes later, they confirmed one male had died as a result of the shooting and a second person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses to the shooting, or any neighbours with security video of the area, are asked to contact police.