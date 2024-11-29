KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph teen facing child pornography charges

    A teen is facing child pornography charges after Guelph Police received a tip from a U.S.-based organization.

    Guelph Police Service said they were contacted by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited children in October about images that had been uploaded to a social media site in August.

    Investigators identified the person who uploaded the images and arrested an 18-year-old Guelph teen on Thursday. Police said he was 17-years-old when the images were uploaded to the site.

    He has been charged with possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

