Mother from Guelph, Ont. seeks answers following son's death in prison

A mother from Guelph, Ont. wants answers about her son’s death while in prison.

Brody Robinson was found without vital signs in his cell at Millhaven Institution the evening of Oct. 29. He was 23-years-old.

Ontario Provincial Police said the initial investigation determined his death was the result of foul play.

“I want answers. The people who are responsible need to be held accountable for his death,” said Robinson’s mother, Kelly Cox. “We need justice for Brody.”

Cox said she last spoke to her son on the telephone a few days before his death.

“It was only brief, like 5 minutes. He had to let me go. I don't know why,” Cox said. “He said he'd been moved for his own safety, switched ranges, and that they were possibly moving him out west or out east somewhere in a couple weeks.

Robinson was serving a four-year sentence for possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He expected to be released in January 2026.

His mother wonders why he was sent to Millhaven, a maximum security facility, in the first place.

Kelly Cox stands near the grave of her son, Brody Robinson, on Nov. 28, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

In a statement, Correctional Service Canada tells CTV News, “Upon entering the federal correctional system, inmates are assessed and placed in the most appropriate institution and security level that will contribute to their timely preparation for safe reintegration. The safety and security of institutions and the public are paramount when making decisions about inmate classification. As such, CSC regularly assesses the risks presented by all offenders to ensure that they are placed at the appropriate security level.”

The statement goes on to say, “Please note that as per the Privacy Act we are limited in what information we can publicly share concerning an offender’s file.”

A sign for Millhaven and Bath institutions stands outside the maximum-security prison in Bath, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Cox is frustrated that no charges have been laid yet in her son’s death, saying she hasn’t received much information from provincial police on their investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tell CTV News in a statement, “This remains an active and ongoing investigation. While the OPP does work to keep victim’s families updated on cases, we cannot share details that could compromise the integrity of an investigation.”

Cox says she’ll continue to seek answers for her son, who she describes as funny and someone everyone loved.

“Everyone always knew when he was in the room,” she recalls. “He made himself loud and proud.”

Correctional Service Canada will convene a national board of investigation into Robinson’s death, as is done in all cases of non-natural death in custody. The provincial coroner will also investigate and organize its own inquest, which is mandated in Ontario when someone dies in custody.