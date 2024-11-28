Suspect in Stratford jewelry store robbery may also be involved in Niagara thefts

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) say a suspect wanted for a jewelry store robbery in Stratford may also be involved in other thefts.

The Paris Jewellers store at the Stratford Mall was robbed on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

The NRPS said they were also called to similar incidents at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines and the Seaway Mall in Welland.

The first incident happened at Kavar Jewellers in the Pen Centre around 5:41 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a male suspect entered the store and began looking at jewelry. When he was handed the jewelry by the employee, he ran off with it.

Less than an hour later, at 6:13 p.m., officers were called to Tianna’s Jewelry in Welland. Investigators were told a male walked into the store and, once again, when he was given access to the goods, he took off.

The suspect is described as a male between 18 and 25-years-old. He was clean shaven and had long black curly hair.

NRPS said no violence was involved in the St. Catharines and Welland thefts.

In a media release, NRPS said they believe the latest incidents were committed by the same suspect in the Stratford incident.