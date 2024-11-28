Flurries, possibly even snow squalls, in southern Ontario’s forecast

Winter finally arrives this week in southern Ontario.

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and snow squalls almost every day.

On Thursday, Waterloo Region’s overnight low will drop to -3 Celsius but, with the windchill, will feel closer to -9 Celsius. There’s also a 30 per cent chance of rain, transitioning to a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Those conditions will continue into Friday. Environment Canada said wind gusts will range from 30 km/h to 50 km/h, making it feel like -8 Celsius in the morning and almost -10 Celsius overnight. The agency told CTV News we could see between one and three centimetres of snow.

The cold and snowy trend will continue into the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast shows possible squalls, with between five and 10 centimetres of snow, and a daytime high of -1 Celsius and overnight low of -3 Celsius.

On Sunday, Environment Canada is forecasting more squalls with up to 20 cm of snow expected. The daytime high could reach the zero mark, while temperatures drop to -2 Celsius overnight.

The work week will start with a mix of sun and clouds, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow squalls on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s high is expected to hit 1 Celsius, with an overnight low of -4 Celsius.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach -1 Celsius and fall to -4 Celsius.

Will Aiello and Krista Sharpe will have your latest weather update every weekday on CTV News at 5, 6 and 11:30 p.m.