KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for missing teen last seen in Cambridge

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released this image of missing teen Mathilde. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service released this image of missing teen Mathilde. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for information about the whereabouts of a missing teen.

    They said 14-year-old Mathilde was last seen in the Greenway-Chaplin area of Cambridge.

    Mathilde is 5’3” with a thin build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants and brown UGG boots.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

