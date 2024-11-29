KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • $2,500 worth of fragrances stolen from Guelph store

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    Guelph Police are looking for three suspects after 18 fragrance gift sets were taken from a store near Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road.

    Police were called to the business around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They were told three males entered the store and propped open the entrance door with sticks.

    Once inside, they took out reusable shopping bags and stole the gift sets worth $2,556.

    The first suspect is described as a 6’ Black man wearing a black North Face puffy coat, white hooded sweater, black shoes with white soles and a face mask.

    The second suspect was described as a 5’10” Black man wearing a white puffy coat with a grey hoodie, light jeans, white sneakers and a face mask.

    The third suspect was described as a 5’8” Black man wearing a black puffy coat, black jogging pants, black and white sneakers and a face mask.

