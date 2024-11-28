'Because I can': Fellow in Yellow running across Canada passes through Waterloo Region

Known as “the Fellow in Yellow” Trevor Redmond is hard to miss.

Dressed almost entirely in yellow, the 53-year-old Nova Scotian is running across Canada. On Thursday, he ran through parts of Waterloo Region.

Redmond said his motivations are simple.

“When people ask me why? I say because I can, because I have the ability to. Back in 1986, I got struck by a car and went into the health care system. I almost lost my leg,” said Redmond.

He said his mission is to get people moving, and take accountability for their health.

“Here I am 38 years later, running on that same leg across Canada, and I really want to encourage people to become a successful patient, or not become a patient at all,” said Redmond.

This is not his first time traversing the country, in 2006 he walked across Canada, a few years later he did the same by bicycle.

“The more we move, the more we move others. So, get excited about moving others and get excited about moving yourself,” said Redmond.

As of Nov. 28th Redmond has travelled 5054 Kilometres.

He says he typically does around 25 kilometres a day.

Pushing a three-wheeled cart, similar to a modified stroller, Redmond has all his supplies, including a tent.

Often Redmond stays in a hotel or with someone who offers up a room in their home, but sometimes he is forced to sleep outside.

“This morning, I woke up and had to scatter the snow off my cart, so camping out as well.”

The Fellow in Yellow says he is heading to Guelph next before making his way through the GTA, and eventually across Canada.