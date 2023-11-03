KITCHENER
    • Fourth person charged in Guelph man's murder

    A fourth person has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of a Guelph man who was reported missing last month.

    On Thursday, police said the 45-year-old was found dead at an undisclosed location outside the city on Friday, Oct. 27.

    Friends have identified him as Kenny Wright.

    Also on Thursday, police announced the arrests of three people – all charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

    On Friday, police said a fourth person, a 37-year-old from Guelph, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He’s facing the same charge.

    Police said the investigation is still ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them at 519-824-1212, ext. 7387.

