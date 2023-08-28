Key moments in the Jeffrey Sloka case
Warning: This story includes discussion of sexual assault.
Nearly two years after it began, the trial of a former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients continues at the Waterloo Region Courthouse.
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The incidents are alleged to have happened at Sloka's office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.
Here’s a look back at some of the key moments from the case:
September 2017: Restrictions are placed on Dr. Jeffrey Sloka’s practice at Grand River Hospital after at least two patients make complaints to the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Sloka is told not to perform skin examinations. He cannot be left alone with patients during professional encounters, and signs are to be posted throughout his office indicating he is required to be accompanied while seeing or treating patients.
April 30, 2019: A disciplinary committee of The College of Physicians and Surgeons strips Sloka of his medical licence in the wake of allegations he sexually abused four patients. The patients were all treated by Sloka between 2010 and 2017.
The allegations include telling patients to completely undress for an exam, inadequately draping them, touching their breasts and performing invasive pelvic and rectal exams without medical cause.
May 8, 2019: CTV News learns 22 complaints, in addition to the four heard during Sloka’s disciplinary hearing, have been made against the neurologist.
“I’m speaking out because I want other women to know that it’s okay to come forward, it’s okay to share your story,” a former patient who was referred to Sloka for persistent migraines tells CTV News.
“I wasn’t properly draped, I started off in a gown but the gown was removed without discussing it with me. I was, what I believe, touched unnecessarily and not for medical purposes."
Sept. 24, 2019: Sloka is arrested and criminally charged with 34 counts of sexual assault. Police say they believe there may be more victims.
February 2020: The total number of sexual assault charges against Sloka has risen to 69.
The mother of one of Sloka’s alleged victims speaks to CTV News.
“You’re desperate for help. You’re scared, and you’re desperate, and you put all of your trust into that individual, and it’s horrible.”
She says she’s seen significant changes in her daughter.
“Her self-confidence isn’t what it was. She was very bubbly, outgoing individual. She’s not that way anymore.”
The mother also says her daughter’s encounter with Sloka affected her medical care.
“There was a terrible gap. We spent three days in and out of a Woodstock hospital because we couldn’t go to Kitchener.”
June 17, 2021: Waterloo regional police lay eight additional sexual assault charges against Sloka.
September 2021: Sloka pleads not guilty to 63 counts of sexual assault and the trial begins. Some charges have been withdrawn at the request of the Crown.
The trial is by judge alone.
The first witness to take the stand saw Sloka in 2010 for an assessment after she blacked out and lost her licence.
She testifies he told her he had to do a physical exam to ensure she hadn’t had a seizure before he could help her get her licence back and also needed to check for signs of drug use. She says he examined her vagina.
Sept. 22 2022: A medical expert qualified to speak to the standards for neurological exams takes the stand.
“Neurologists should not do a vaginal exam,” neurologist Dr. Vera Bril says. “It is far outside our standard of practice. Far, far outside.”
Sloka is now facing 50 counts of sexual assault.
Aug. 2, 2023: Sloka begins testifying in his own defence. After speaking about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams, his lawyer starts walking him through all 50 complainant files one by one.
Sloka frequently disagrees with patient testimony, denying some incidents happened altogether, or offering medical reasons for why he performed certain exams.
The process takes three weeks.
Aug. 29, 2023: The Crown is expected to begin cross-examining Sloka.
If you are a victim of sexual assault, help is available. The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region's 24-hour support line can be reached at 519-741-8633
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | Key moments in the Jeffrey Sloka case
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Yellowknife fire now 'being held' but it’s still not safe for residents to return: officials
Two fires threatening the city of Yellowknife are now considered as 'being held' instead of 'out-of-control,' but officials say they still don’t know when it might be safe for residents to come home as the territory continues to battle hundreds of fires.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Canada to deny temporary residency to former Iranian minister possibly spotted in Montreal
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Breathing in wildfire smoke linked with neurological health consequences: study
As wildfires continue to rage throughout northern Canada, new research reveals neurological health consequences from breathing in excess wildfire smoke.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
London
-
Indigenous leaders call for Bruce County mayor to resign after 'denigrating' and 'racist' comments caught on tape
'I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,' is what South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
-
'Did a tree fall?': Londoners recall Sunday night earthquake
Measuring a 4.3 on the Richter Scale, a small earthquake rattled residents in southwestern Ontario on Sunday night.
Windsor
-
'I heard it, and it shook the house': Another tornado confirmed in the region
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
Windsor artist's work inspired by his own criminal past
A once-notorious figure linked to a series of convenience store robberies in Windsor six years ago has reemerged with a daring new art collection that draws inspiration from his criminal exploits.
-
Execution of search warrant yields $500K in drugs: Chatham-Kent police
A Chatham man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant yielded handguns, long rifles, and approximately $500,000 in drugs late last week.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seize evidence in deadly pedestrian crash
The accused in a deadly crash in Barrie last month appeared in court Monday as police gathered more evidence.
-
Tiny Township looking to enhance its drinking water infrastructure
With a growing population and a higher water demand, the Township of Tiny is looking to enhance its drinking water infrastructure.
-
Fundraiser provides school supplies for students in Simcoe County
To help kids kick off the new school year, the Glowing Hearts Charity fundraiser Stuff the Bus is back again.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Northern Ontario police crack down on 3D-printed guns
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to crack down on what are called ‘ghost guns’ or 3D-printed firearms.
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
Ottawa
-
Details 'confidential' on why local daycare provider agency no longer receiving funding
Officials from Lanark County say they will not be providing an explanation for why the county stopped subsidized funding to a local daycare agency.
-
Ottawa's English school boards say some school bus routes might be disrupted
Ottawa's English language public and catholic school boards are warning families that there could be some disruptions to school bus transportation this fall.
-
School bus authority outside Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with bus drivers
The school bus authority that serves school boards to the east and south of Ottawa says it has reached a tentative deal with school bus companies to provide bus service in time for the first day of school.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of Ejaz Choudry is seeking $2 million in damages in a lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
Montreal
-
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Single mother with MS collecting cans to buy oxygen equipment not covered by Quebec insurance
A Quebec single mother with multiple sclerosis (MS) is collecting cans to save for an oxygen chamber -- a game changing piece of equipment which isn’t covered by RAMQ, Quebec’s health insurance board.
-
Quebec father who murdered his two three-year-olds arrested days before, friend says
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
Atlantic
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand:' RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC report
There a renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
Stiff competition for rentals in Halifax as vacancy rate rests at 1%
Finding an apartment in Halifax is not easy, as the vacancy rate rests at one per cent.
-
Shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach not deterring all beachgoers
A shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach on the weekend was not a worry for many beachgoers on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Bob Barker’s little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Calgary
-
The Last of Us picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash
Douglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton post-secondary students navigate higher costs, lower availability of housing as school year begins
As post-secondary students begin to move into dorm rooms and apartments across Edmonton, many are figuring out how to manage the high cost of living.
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfires
The body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Cafe owner acquitted of charges he violated Alberta health orders during COVID pandemic
The owner of a central Alberta cafe accused of defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquitted on all charges.
Vancouver
-
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
As food rots in evacuated B.C. properties, scavenging bears and cougars move in
A concentrated effort is underway to remove food from evacuated properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region, because the smell is attracting wildlife.