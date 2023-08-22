'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault from alleged incidents at his private office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.
Previously during the trial, court heard Sloka had allegedly asked female patients, including some teenagers, to take off their clothes for physical and skin exams, and touched their breasts and genitals.
On Tuesday, defence lawyer David Humphrey walked through patients who visited Sloka presenting with potential multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms.
The first patient visited the doctor 15 times between 2011 and 2017.
The court heard she had been experiencing dizzy spells and feeling off balance. She was referred to the neurologist to learn more about her symptoms.
At a visit with Sloka in 2011, the then 32-year-old patient alleged he inappropriately touched her breasts during a cardiac exam.
Sloka said he did conduct a cardiac exam on the patient because “a cardiac problem could potentially lead to decreased blood flow to the brain and give a feeling of dizziness.”
However, he said he did not touch her breasts.
Humphrey asked Sloka: “did you perform any type of breast exam?”
“No,” Sloka responded.
Humphrey explained that the patient alleged Sloka put the palm of his hand over one of her breasts and squeezed his fingers around the breast “like a stress ball.”
“She described it as a groping. She said it happened one breast at a time,” Humphrey said. “Did anything like that happen?”
“No,” Sloka replied again.
ANOTHER ALLEGATION
Court heard about more allegations on Tuesday morning.
A 19-year-old patient who had been experiencing vision issues was referred to Sloka in 2015.
The doctor testified that he conducted neurological and cardiac exams on the patient on her initial visit.
Sloka said he did the cardiac exam to rule out any source of potential stroke.
“For patients with a loss of vision, cardiac examination is part of a potential work up,” Sloka said.
The court heard that at one point, the patient had also visited a doctor in the Unites States who had also conducted a cardiac exam on her.
The patient testified Sloka conducted a skin exam on her, but that it took place during a follow up appointment – not during her initial visit. Sloka testified that it would have been during the first appointment, and not at any follow up.
Sloka said he didn’t have records of a skin exam, but said he could have done it because of how she was presenting.
He said that his understanding from medical literature is that “a skin examination can be considered in a patient with loss of vision and that’s to rule out alternative diagnoses.”
He said the patient had previously described two different rashes – eczema and psoriasis.
Court heard about the patient’s allegation that Sloka told her he wanted to do a physical examination and “take a look at a few things including moles, birth marks and skin abnormalities.”
“I wouldn’t have been interested in moles, so I would not have said that to her,” Sloka explained, adding it’s possible he told her that he was looking for anything unusual on the skin or asked her about birth marks.
“That would be part of my usual screening,” Sloka said.
The defence asked Sloka about more allegations made by the patient. She had testified that the skin exam began with Sloka looking at the front of her body, which he said wouldn’t have happened because he always starts at the head.
“She says you touched moles on the inside of her thighs and the side of her torso, from her hip to her breast area. Is that something you would have done?”
“No,” Sloka replied.
The court heard how that patient, and others discussed Tuesday, were presenting with symptoms that could indicate MS.
A doctor expert witness, who testified earlier in the trial, said it’s unusual for a neurologist to see MS patients without consulting with an MS specialist.
Sloka disagreed, saying he and other neurologists would treat MS patients.
The defence walked through several more patient allegations with similar trends on Tuesday.
As of midday on Tuesday, the defence told CTV News there were seven of 50 complainants still left to review.
CANCER CONCERNS
On Tuesday afternoon, the defence moved on to complainants who had visited Sloka with cancer concerns.
One attended an appointment on the evening of March 15. Court heard that her mother attended the appointment with her, which was protocol for evening appointments.
Her symptoms had been flagged as potentially serious, with brain cancer among the list of possibilities.
The patient previously testified that her mother came into Sloka’s office with her, but she had told her mother she did not need to come into the examination room.
Sloka said that he conducted a physical examination on the patient, including cardiac, neurological, abdominal, skin, pelvic and breast exams.
He said that was “to rule out any source of cancer.”
Sloka said it was within his training and his understanding that he should conduct the physical examination.
“In adults, if you find a brain tumour, it’s ten times more likely to be metastatic cancer than it is to be a primary,” Sloka testified.
The defence reviewed the patient’s testimony, in which she said Sloka had not mentioned the breast, skin and pelvic exams with her when they were in the office but instead sought consent in the examination room.
Sloka said that’s incorrect.
“No, I would have listed them as part of my usual approach,” he testified.
Court heard that the patient testified that she did give Sloka consent to perform the exams once they were in the examination room but said he never told her why they were necessary.
The defence asked Sloka if that was the case, and Sloka said no, he would have told her he was looking for lumps or abnormalities that could indicate cancer.
Part of the patient’s testimony described the internal pelvic exam. She testified that Sloka had asked her to “squeeze her muscles” once he had placed his gloved hands into her vagina.
The defence asked: “Are you able to say whether you would have asked her to do that during the examination?”
“No, that is not part of the exam,” Sloka replied.
By the end of Tuesday, the defence had five and a half complainant files left to go through with Sloka on the stand. That will continue Wednesday.
The Crown said cross examination may begin next week.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
BREAKING | 3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
One-on-one with Canada's housing minister: Lack of affordability a 'crisis' and an 'opportunity'
As cabinet ministers convene in P.E.I. for a series of meetings largely focused on housing, the federal minister overseeing the file admits a lack of affordability has reached a crisis level for many Canadians.
Is a cap on international students coming amid housing crunch? Minister says it's an option
Canada's Housing Minister Sean Fraser says that a cap on the number of international students permitted to study in this country is one of, but not the only, solution the federal government is discussing when it comes to addressing housing affordability and rental availability.
Suspect who killed U.S. store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
A 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff's deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot a store owner had ripped down an LGBTQ2S+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman, authorities said Monday.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
Ahead of its fall 2023 opening, CTV News London received a first look at the new Amazon fulfillment centre in Elgin County on Tuesday.
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Windsor
-
'It’s just like running into a brick wall' Sandwich Towne business owners irate with impending street closure
Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.
-
Grand Cantina reopens in Walkerville as neighborhood revitalization continues
The opening of The Grand Cantina in its new location in Walkerville is just the latest in a series of efforts to revitalize the distillery district.
-
Two Highway 401 collisions under investigation: OPP
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent will be closed for several hours Tuesday as OPP investigate two collisions involving transport trucks the area.
Barrie
-
Woman dead, infant injured in 6-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township.
-
Customers allege being scammed out of thousands by pool and landscaping company
An Ontario pool and landscaping company is in hot water after several people allege they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars, and instead of enjoying a summer poolside, they have been left with mounds of dirt and disappointment.
-
New automated speed cameras could be coming to nearly 30 hot spots in Barrie
The City of Barrie aims to pump the brakes on speeding and aggressive driving with new automated speed cameras in select areas.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
Ottawa
-
Debate over future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway rages on as active use program winds down
Two weeks prior to the scheduled reopening of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars on weekdays, the ongoing debate surrounding its usage continues.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Police identify 41-year-old man shot and killed near Kensington Market
Toronto police have identified the 41-year-old man who was shot and killed near Kensington Market on Monday.
-
'Like a joke': Owner of Greek pastry shop in Toronto forced to close for Ontario Line
A popular pastry shop in Toronto’s Greektown is being forced to close to make room for the new Ontario Line subway system and the family that owns it says the transit agency’s offer was “a joke.”
Montreal
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180-million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Climate change made Quebec fire weather twice as likely, more intense: study
Climate change has made summers like the kind that led to Quebec's disastrous wildfire season at least seven times more likely to happen again, says a new scientific analysis.
Atlantic
-
Glace Bay hospital expansion work still months away from getting started
Following a temporary delay, work to expand the Glace Bay General Hospital is months away from getting started.
-
First Nation in N.B. under state of emergency to install gates to keep out drugs
Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.
-
Housing minister's comments worry international students in the Maritimes
A federal housing minister’s suggestion that government would consider capping the number of student visas awarded to students from outside of Canada is a cause for concern, some international students in the Maritimes say.
Winnipeg
-
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
-
Rainbow Stage cancels “Little Mermaid” performance due to cast illness
Instead of spending Tuesday night under the sea, some cast members of Rainbow Stage’s “The Little Mermaid” are under the weather.
Calgary
-
10-year-old girls approached by ‘suspicious’ stranger at Calgary playground
Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing in a park.
-
Voyeurism charge laid against Calgary man after incident at clothing store
A Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used a cellphone to record a woman while she was changing.
-
'Definitely an increase': Animal rescue shelter hit by rising food costs
The price of caring for orphaned and injured wildlife has gone up at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
LeLacheur back with Edmonton as Elks interim CEO, president
Rick LeLacheur is returning to the CFL, this time to reclaim the title of Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer on an interim basis.
-
Highway between Banff and Jasper reopens after being washed out by river
A road closure that shut down travel on Highway 93 has been cleared.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 200 structures lost or damaged by wildfires in Kelowna, B.C., area, officials say
Emergency crews have counted nearly 200 homes and structures that have been lost or damaged by the wildfires burning in the Kelowna, B.C., area, officials revealed Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
-
Surrey teen charged with manslaughter 1 year after fatal stabbing, IHIT says
One year after a fatal stabbing in Surrey, a 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter.