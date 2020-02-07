KITCHENER -- A former neurologist was back in a Kitchener, Ont. courtroom Friday morning to face six new sexual assault charges.

The total number of charges against Jeffrey Sloka has now risen to 69.

Sloka spent several years practicing at Grand River Hospital. His license was revoked in April 2019 after the first five patients filed complaints with the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Police charged Sloka with another 34 sexual assault charges in September of that year.

All of the alleged incidents happened between 2010 and 2017, though it's not clear if they all happened at Grand River Hospital.

There are now 69 charges and 69 alleged victims in the case.

One of Sloka's accusers says she was referred to the doctor after suffering from persistent migraines. Back in May 2019 she shared her story with CTV News. "I wasn’t properly draped, I started off in a gown but the gown was removed without discussing it with me. I was, what I believe, touched unnecessarily and not for medical purposes."

Grand River Hospital sent CTV News a statement after new charges were announced Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of new allegations against Mr. Sloka and express our sincere apologies and sympathies to all who have been affected by this experience. Mr. Sloka has not practiced at Grand River Hospital since April 2019. We take the safety and quality of care for our patients very seriously and the alleged actions of Mr. Sloka do not reflect the values, standards, beliefs or behaviour of our staff and physicians. The hospital has worked in cooperation with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and will continue to work cooperatively with all authorities involved."

Sloka was in court Friday for a bail review hearing.

His case is still ongoing.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.